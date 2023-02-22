Steps to cancel visa of farmer missing in Israel, says Agriculture Minister

February 22, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

While the efforts to trace Biju Kurian, the Iritty farmer reported missing in Israel during an official tour, have not yet borne fruit, the State government has initiated steps to get the visa issued to him cancelled.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad said on Wednesday that steps had been taken to get the visa issued to Mr. Kurian, which was arranged through the State government channels, cancelled. The incident would not affect the future of the exposure tour programme for farmers, he added.

Mr. Prasad repeated his view that Mr. Kurian’s disappearance was possibly intentional and planned in advance. ‘‘The government has taken steps to trace him and bring him back,’‘ Mr. Prasad told a press conference.

Part of a 27-member team which visited Israel to study modern farming techniques, Mr. Kurian vanished on the evening of February 17. After notifying the Indian embassy and the Israeli police that he was missing, the team, led by Agriculture Secretary B. Ashok, returned to Kerala.

Mr. Prasad maintained that the incident would not affect the future of the exposure tour scheme for farmers from the State. The Agriculture Department had, in fact, planned not just one trip to Israel, but this was the first batch. Similar trips to countries, including Vietnam, were on the cards, he said.

It cannot be argued that the entire programme should be scrapped on account of an individual’s action, he said.

Overall, the Israel tour was highly helpful to the farmers and the government was planning a three-pronged strategy to reap benefits from it for the State’s farm sector, Mr. Prasad said.

Firstly, consultations would be held with the 26 farmers as to what Kerala could emulate from the Israeli experience. Secondly, what were the modern techniques that could be implemented in the field here, and thirdly, interactions between the farmers who attended the tour and their counterparts in various districts.