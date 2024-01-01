ADVERTISEMENT

Steps to be taken to utilise untapped potential of floriculture, says Agriculture Minister

January 01, 2024 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

A cultural procession heralding the beginning of ‘Poopoli - 2024’, an international flower show and agri-fest being organised jointly by the Kerala Agricultural University and the Department of Agriculture Development and Farmers’ Welfare enters the Poopoli ground of the Regional Agricultural Research Station at Ambalavayal in Wayanad on January 1. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Steps will be adopted to utilise the untapped potential of the floriculture sector in the State, said Agriculture Minister P. Prasad .

Speaking after virtually inaugurating the 8th edition of the ‘Poopoli’, an international flower show and agri-fest being organised jointly by the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) and the Department of Agriculture Development and Farmers’ Welfare at the Regional Agricultural Research Station, Ambalavayal, in the district on Monday, Mr. Prasad said as there was a good demand for flowers abroad, the floriculture sector would flourish.

The collection, processing and marketing would be a challenge for the farming community now but it could be addressed after the launching of the Kerala Agro Business Company (KABCO) in 2024, the Minister said.

Since Wayanad district had immense potential in horticulture, especially in floriculture, all possible steps would be adopted to tap the potential, Mr Prasad said. The Agriculture department would focus on promoting value-added products, collection of farmer produce and processing as well as marketing it during the current fiscal, he added.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

I.C. Balakrishnan MLA presided over the function. The Poopoli envisages imparting the latest agricultural technologies to the grassroots.

As many as 250 stalls, including those of government agencies and agricultural organisations, have been put up as a part of the event. Different programmes such as classes and seminars on agriculture and allied subjects as well as cultural programmes will be held as part of the event.

 The programme will conclude on January 15.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala / agriculture

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US