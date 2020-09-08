Steps to be taken to tap inland fisheries potential: Minister

Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma has said that the government will adopt steps to tap the full potential of inland fisheries in the State.
Speaking after inaugurating a caged aquaculture project of the department at Kuttyamvayal at the Banasura Sagar reservoir in the district on Tuesday, Ms. Mercykutty Amma said the State was gifted with vast inland waterbodies, but they were yet to be tapped fully. It was time to promote inland fisheries to ensure food security, she added.
Coordination among departments was needed as huge waterbodies such as reservoirs were under the possession of various departments, the Minister said. A similar project would be launched at the Karapuzha reservoir soon under the government’s innovative aquaculture project, she added.
The ₹3.2-crore project, under the Rebuild Kerala programme, envisages production of 2,70,000 kg of fish a year and improving the lives of tribespeople on the banks of the reservoir.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath