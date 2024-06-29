ADVERTISEMENT

Steps to be taken to stop dropout of tribal students in Wayanad: Minister O.R. Kelu

Published - June 29, 2024 08:18 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes O.R. Kelu attending the District Development Committee meeting at Kalpetta in Wayanad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes O.R. Kelu has said that all possible steps will be taken to tackle the school dropout of tribal students in Wayanad district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a District Development Committee (DDC) meeting here on Saturday, Mr. Kelu said continuous monitoring by tribal promoters over tribal settlements was essential to address the issue. Long-term projects after evaluating the studies of tribal students were the need of the hour, the Minister said. Mr. Kelu directed Education and Tribal Development departments to submit a comprehensive report on the school dropout of tribal students. Civic bodies should launch projects for the overall development of tribal students using their own funds, the Minister said.

Mr. Kelu directed village officers to expedite steps to shift people from flooded areas during the monsoon.

A detailed project report prepared by the Forest department on mitigating human-wildlife conflict should be reviewed, and projects to plant fruit trees and ensure drinking water to wild animals to keep them away from human settlements should be expedited, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

District Collector Renu Raj presided over the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US