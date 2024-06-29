Steps to be taken to stop dropout of tribal students in Wayanad: Minister O.R. Kelu

Minister for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes O.R. Kelu has said that all possible steps will be taken to tackle the school dropout of tribal students in Wayanad district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a District Development Committee (DDC) meeting here on Saturday, Mr. Kelu said continuous monitoring by tribal promoters over tribal settlements was essential to address the issue. Long-term projects after evaluating the studies of tribal students were the need of the hour, the Minister said. Mr. Kelu directed Education and Tribal Development departments to submit a comprehensive report on the school dropout of tribal students. Civic bodies should launch projects for the overall development of tribal students using their own funds, the Minister said.

Mr. Kelu directed village officers to expedite steps to shift people from flooded areas during the monsoon.

A detailed project report prepared by the Forest department on mitigating human-wildlife conflict should be reviewed, and projects to plant fruit trees and ensure drinking water to wild animals to keep them away from human settlements should be expedited, he said.

District Collector Renu Raj presided over the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.