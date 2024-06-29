GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Steps to be taken to stop dropout of tribal students in Wayanad: Minister O.R. Kelu

Published - June 29, 2024 08:18 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes O.R. Kelu attending the District Development Committee meeting at Kalpetta in Wayanad on Saturday.

Minister for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes O.R. Kelu attending the District Development Committee meeting at Kalpetta in Wayanad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes O.R. Kelu has said that all possible steps will be taken to tackle the school dropout of tribal students in Wayanad district.

Addressing a District Development Committee (DDC) meeting here on Saturday, Mr. Kelu said continuous monitoring by tribal promoters over tribal settlements was essential to address the issue. Long-term projects after evaluating the studies of tribal students were the need of the hour, the Minister said. Mr. Kelu directed Education and Tribal Development departments to submit a comprehensive report on the school dropout of tribal students. Civic bodies should launch projects for the overall development of tribal students using their own funds, the Minister said.

Mr. Kelu directed village officers to expedite steps to shift people from flooded areas during the monsoon.

A detailed project report prepared by the Forest department on mitigating human-wildlife conflict should be reviewed, and projects to plant fruit trees and ensure drinking water to wild animals to keep them away from human settlements should be expedited, he said.

District Collector Renu Raj presided over the meeting.

Kerala

