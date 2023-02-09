ADVERTISEMENT

Steps to be taken to address drinking water shortage at Thrikkakara

February 09, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - KOCHI

Funds to be sourced for a 190 MLD treatment plant at Aluva

The Hindu Bureau

Funds will be sourced from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) or other sources for a 190 MLD (million litres per day) treatment plant at Aluva and for allied work in order to find a sustainable solution to drinking water shortage at Thrikkakara, Minister for Water Resources Roshi Augustine said on Thursday.

He was speaking at a meeting convened here in which Uma Thomas, MLA, and KWA officials attended. Ms. Thomas expressed concern over many areas in the constituency getting drinking water only once every four days. The Minister directed officials to identify such locales and take remedial steps, including replacement of old pipelines.

In a related development, Maradu municipal chairman Antony Asariparambil held discussions with KWA officials on resolving drinking water crisis in Maradu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

water

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US