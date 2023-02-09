Steps to be taken to address drinking water shortage at Thrikkakara

February 09, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - KOCHI

Funds will be sourced from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) or other sources for a 190 MLD (million litres per day) treatment plant at Aluva and for allied work in order to find a sustainable solution to drinking water shortage at Thrikkakara, Minister for Water Resources Roshi Augustine said on Thursday.

He was speaking at a meeting convened here in which Uma Thomas, MLA, and KWA officials attended. Ms. Thomas expressed concern over many areas in the constituency getting drinking water only once every four days. The Minister directed officials to identify such locales and take remedial steps, including replacement of old pipelines.

In a related development, Maradu municipal chairman Antony Asariparambil held discussions with KWA officials on resolving drinking water crisis in Maradu.