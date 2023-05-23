Steps to be adopted for ‘sustainable dairying’: Chinchurani

May 23, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Timely measures will be adopted to increase milk productivity in cows to achieve the target of ‘sustainable dairying,’ Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani said here on Tuesday.

She was speaking after inaugurating the valedictory session of a one-day workshop on ‘Optimising productivity for sustainable dairying’ organised by the State government under the leadership of the Kerala Livestock Development Board (KLDB) at the State Agricultural Management at Extension Training Institute here.

The workshop was organised to discuss ways to overcome the challenges posed by high feed and maintenance costs and diseases and increase milk production in the State. Reproduction and breeding management, cost-effective nutrition, value addition and profitable marketing strategies were also discussed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jan Muskens, a subject expert from the Netherlands, shared his country’s experience in sustainable dairying at the event.

Ms. Chinchurani formally released the NABL accreditation certificate received by the KLDB’s genomic lab.

Animal Husbandry secretary Pranabjyoti Nath presided. Senior officials of the Animal Husbandry department, Dairy Development department, KLDB, Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (MILMA) and Kerala Feeds attended the workshop.