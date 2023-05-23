ADVERTISEMENT

Steps to be adopted for ‘sustainable dairying’: Chinchurani

May 23, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani presents the NABL accreditation certificate received for the Kerala Livestock Development Board’s genomic lab to Animal Husbandry secretary Pranabjyoti Nath in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday: | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Timely measures will be adopted to increase milk productivity in cows to achieve the target of ‘sustainable dairying,’ Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani said here on Tuesday.

She was speaking after inaugurating the valedictory session of a one-day workshop on ‘Optimising productivity for sustainable dairying’ organised by the State government under the leadership of the Kerala Livestock Development Board (KLDB) at the State Agricultural Management at Extension Training Institute here.

The workshop was organised to discuss ways to overcome the challenges posed by high feed and maintenance costs and diseases and increase milk production in the State. Reproduction and breeding management, cost-effective nutrition, value addition and profitable marketing strategies were also discussed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Jan Muskens, a subject expert from the Netherlands, shared his country’s experience in sustainable dairying at the event.

Ms. Chinchurani formally released the NABL accreditation certificate received by the KLDB’s genomic lab.

Animal Husbandry secretary Pranabjyoti Nath presided. Senior officials of the Animal Husbandry department, Dairy Development department, KLDB, Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (MILMA) and Kerala Feeds attended the workshop.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US