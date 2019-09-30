Steps to address crisis in rubber sector: Minister

Minister for Industry and Commerce E.P. Jayarajan said steps would be taken to address the crisis in the rubber sector.

Inaugurating the office of The Kannur Rubber Products Company at Clays and Ceramics Complex at Pappinissery here on Monday, the Minister said the government was implementing the programme to address difficulties facing rubber farmers owing to price fall.

Mr. Jayarajan said Kerala accounted for 78% of the country’s rubber production, while 21% of agricultural land was being used for rubber cultivation. However, it is the rubber import policy which put farmers in crisis. Even tyre companies are importing rubber from abroad, he observed.

The Minister noted that rubber prices had fallen drastically since 2016, pushing back farmers from the region. “It is in this context that the government is embarking on projects to protect the rubber farmer,” he said, adding that a committee had been formed for establishing a rubber-based industry in Kottayam. It will be followed by the establishment of a rubber production company headquartered at Malappatam for rubber growers in Kannur and Kasaragod districts, the Minister said.

The first phase is intended to produce surgical gloves. For this purpose, rubber was collected from farmers in Kannur and Kasaragod districts. The products will be marketed in other States and abroad after studying the market potential, he said.

The factory is due to begin production in the first week of November and the product is expected to be launched within six months, Mr. Jayarajan said.