Steps to achieve 200 academic days in new academic year

May 16, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Steps will be taken to complete at least 200 academic days in the 2022-23 academic year.

This was decided at a meeting of teachers’ organisations convened by Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty to discuss the General Education department’s activities for the coming academic year here on Tuesday.

All schools in the State will organise clean-ups from May 21 to 27. Mr. Sivankutty will inaugurate the clean-up at the State-level at a programme at Government Higher Secondary School, Karamana, here on Sunday. Teachers’ organisations will play a prominent role in the school-cleaning activities.

Activities related to school reopening on June 1 will be entrusted districtwise to the department’s quality improvement programme (QIP) deputy directors.

School-level jagratha samithis (vigilant committees) will be set up to take up activities against substance abuse. These committees will include people’s representatives, those of the police and Excise, parent-teacher association members, and teachers.

Steps will be taken to implement the order on reservation for the differently abled at the grassroots level.

District-level meetings of deputy director of education, higher secondary regional deputy director, and leaders of teachers’ organisations, will examine issues related to the district concerned.

Steps will be taken to address issues related to school Internet soon.

Convergence of activities taken up by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE); Samagra Shiksha, Kerala; and the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT); will be ensured.

An emergency meeting of General Education Principal Secretary, Director of General Education, education directors, and QIP teachers’ organisations, will be convened.

For smooth functioning of the mid-day meal, PTAs, local people, alumni, and other organisations, will be brought under one umbrella.

Details of pending files in all education offices will be collected in August, September, and October, and file adalats conducted. Strict action will be taken against officials who are found at the adalat to be delaying files.

Strict action will be taken in instances of special tuition by teachers, private entrance coaching, failure to take part in teacher training programmes, and absenting oneself from valuation camp duty.

Special thrust will be given to academic improvement of students from Classes 1 to 7 in the coming session. The meeting decided to prepare programmes to achieve this objective.

Representatives of 44 teachers’ organisations participated in the meeting.