‘Steps taken to ensure basic facilities at KSRTC station’

Response in case registered by Human Rights Commission

Kozhikode

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has informed the Kerala State Human Rights Commission that it has taken steps to ensure basic facilities for travellers at its bus station in Kozhikode city.

A release said on Tuesday that a company has been entrusted to prepare a report for the purpose. The Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation, which constructed the building, has been asked to permit the company representatives to visit the spot. Right now, there are 20 tracks at the bus station. The KTDFC has completed tender procedures to set up mini restaurants at the waiting area for passengers. The KSRTC pointed out that it was the KTDFC’s responsibility to repair the building and ensure availability of clean air there.

The report was based on a case registered by commission judicial member K. Baijunath. A complaint was filed by human rights activist T.P. Mujeeb Rahman.