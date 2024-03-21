March 21, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said on Thursday that as per the information received by the Central government, four Keralites were stranded in the war-torn Ukraine and steps were being taken to bring them back.

After visiting the families of three youths from Anchuthengu in Thiruvananthapuram who are taken to Russia, he said the Indian government was aware of the development and was in talks with Russia to repatriate the Indians who wished to come back.

The demand for the safe return of Indians was made during discussions at various levels. The people who were taken to the war zone were recruited by fake recruitment agencies and none of them had gone through proper channel. An investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation and other agencies was under way to stop the illegal practice and action had been initiated in some cases, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.