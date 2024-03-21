ADVERTISEMENT

Steps taken to bring Keralites back from war-zone in Ukraine, says Minister

March 21, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Muraleedharan visits families of three youths from Anchuthengu in Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan consoling the mothers of Prince Sebastian, Tinu Paniyadima, Vineeth Silva at Anchuthengu, near Thiruvananthapuram, on Thursday.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said on Thursday that as per the information received by the Central government, four Keralites were stranded in the war-torn Ukraine and steps were being taken to bring them back.

After visiting the families of three youths from Anchuthengu in Thiruvananthapuram who are taken to Russia, he said the Indian government was aware of the development and was in talks with Russia to repatriate the Indians who wished to come back.

The demand for the safe return of Indians was made during discussions at various levels. The people who were taken to the war zone were recruited by fake recruitment agencies and none of them had gone through proper channel. An investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation and other agencies was under way to stop the illegal practice and action had been initiated in some cases, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US