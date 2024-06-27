Steps taken to address issues in housing colony of endosulfan victims: Collector

The Kasaragod District Collector on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that steps had been taken to provide medical and other assistances to endosulfan victims who were rehabilitated in houses built at the Enmakaje panchayat in Kasaragod.

The submission was made by District Collector Inbasekar Kalimuthu who appeared online when the case relating to the handing over of houses built by Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust for endosulfan victims came up for hearing. It was brought to the notice of the court last time that though the houses had been handed over to the victims, basic facilities were yet to be provided to them. The court, therefore, had directed the Collector to depute a competent team to the houses and interact with each of the allottees and find out if they required anything further to enable them to live in their respective allotted residences peacefully. The issues of installing lightning arresters, waste disposal, and medical assistance to the inmates of the housing colony were also highlighted before the court.

When the case was taken up, the Collector submitted that the administration was planning to conduct medical camps, arrange the service of one palliative nurse to check the inmates’ health condition and establish a waste disposal system. In fact, the administration got an estimate from the Public Works department for establishing lighting arresters which would come to a total cost of ₹14. 9 lakh. The administration proposed to entrust the project relating to the installation of lighting arresters with the Enmakaje panchayat.

The court directed the Collector to file a statement regarding the measures taken to address the issues faced by the inmates.

