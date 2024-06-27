GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Steps taken to address issues in housing colony of endosulfan victims: Collector

Published - June 27, 2024 09:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kasaragod District Collector on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that steps had been taken to provide medical and other assistances to endosulfan victims who were rehabilitated in houses built at the Enmakaje panchayat in Kasaragod.

The submission was made by District Collector Inbasekar Kalimuthu  who appeared online when the case relating to the handing over of houses built by Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust for endosulfan victims came up for hearing. It was brought to the notice of the court last time that though the houses had been handed over to the victims, basic facilities were yet to be provided to them. The court, therefore, had directed the Collector to depute a competent team to the houses and interact with each of the allottees and find out if they required anything further to enable them to live in their respective allotted residences peacefully. The issues of installing lightning arresters, waste disposal, and medical assistance to the inmates of the housing colony were also highlighted before the court.

When the case was taken up, the Collector submitted that the administration was planning to conduct medical camps, arrange the service of one palliative nurse to check the inmates’ health condition and establish a waste disposal system. In fact, the administration got an estimate from the Public Works department for establishing lighting arresters which would come to a total cost of ₹14. 9 lakh. The administration proposed to entrust the project relating to the installation of lighting arresters with the Enmakaje panchayat.

The court directed the Collector to file a statement regarding the measures taken to address the issues faced by the inmates.

Related Topics

Kasaragod / social issue / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.