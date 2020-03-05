Steps sought to protect stream, wetland

PATHANAMTHITTA

05 March 2020 08:02 IST

Action council says second phase of Thiruvalla bypass passes through Ramanchira wetland

The execution of the second phase of the Thiruvalla bypass that passes through the core area of the Ramanchira wetland needs much care and foresight to avert calamities, say A.J.John, psychiatrist, T.K.Koshy, and Jossey, Ramanchira Protection Council (RPC) leaders.

Developers have already started construction work at Ramanchira. Two streams that act as flood escape routes from the Ramanchira wetland to the opposite side of MC Road are under threat of conversion.

Issue of encroachments

A sizeable stretch of the Ramanchira stream has already been converted or encroached upon. Repeated pleas to protect the wetland and the stream have not been acted upon, the RPC leaders said.

“Development sans practical wisdom, vision, and common sense will do more harm than good. Favouritism and corruption further worsen the situation, ultimately making the development project itself a public nuisance and threat to the ecosystem,” they said.

The council leaders said the perennial stream had been a key groundwater replenishment source in the locality and should be protected at any cost.

Filth from drains

The filth from drains in the town was being let out into the stream, polluting wells in the locality. Complaints raised before the civic body and the taluk administration too had failed to yield a positive impact, they said.

No action had been taken on an RPC memorandum to Mathew T.Thomas, local MLA, Cherian Polachirackal, municipal chairman, and to the Thiruvalla Sub-Collector seeking their immediate intervention to protect the natural stream and the wetland, they alleged.

Panel’s stance

They said the council was not against any development project or the much sought-after Thiruvalla bypass. But the authorities should take steps to protect the natural stream and other flood-escape routes, while executing the project.

Revenue authorities and the civic body should take necessary steps to survey the stream, demarcate its boundaries, and restore it to the original position without delay.

Seeks MLA’s intervention

The RPC leaders demanded that the local MLA should take immediate steps to ensure effective protection of the natural stream.