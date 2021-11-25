Steps sought to mitigate man-animal conflict

Fast staged in front of Wayanad collectorate

All India Congress Committee secretary (AICC) P.V. Mohanan has said that the State government is taking the increasing man-animal conflict as a trivial matter instead of addressing the issue seriously.

Speaking after launching a 12-hour fast in front of the collectorate here on Wednesday, raising a slew of demands including adoption of pragmatic steps to mitigate man-animal conflict, Mr. Mohanan said the plight of the public, including tribespeople, living on the forest fringes was beyond imagination but it seemed the government was yet to consider the issue seriously.

A pragmatic solution was the need of the hour to address the issue and it should be executed with public participation, he said.

The criteria for providing compensation in animal attack should be decided scientifically, Mr. Mohanan said . District Congress Committee president N.D. Appachan inaugurated the fast.