Steps sought to ensure safety of differently abled people using footpaths

October 27, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Electric posts and transformers on footpaths impede free and safe movement of pedestrians. A scene from Jawahar Nagar Road owned by the Kochi Corporation.

Electric posts and transformers on footpaths impede free and safe movement of pedestrians. A scene from Jawahar Nagar Road owned by the Kochi Corporation. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The State Commissionerate for Persons With Disabilities has initiated suo motu proceedings against Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), citing media reports on the delay in relocating electric posts and other utilities from footpaths that are being renovated in Kochi as part of the metro agency’s non-motorised transport (NMT) initiatives.

The agency is engaged in renovating footpaths and the median of Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road owned by the Greater Cochin Development Authority and footpaths on either side of the Manorama Junction-Thripunithura metro corridor.

The Commissionerate initiated action since it was found that electric posts and other utilities were yet to be removed from stretches where tactile tiles were laid to guide visually challenged people. Such people stand the risk of ramming structures that hamper safe movement on footpaths, said S.H. Panchapakeshan, Commissioner for Persons With Disabilities.

A notice in this regard will be sent to the metro agency, based on which it can file its version. Steps must be taken to ensure safe movement of pedestrians, especially differently abled persons. Agencies like the Kerala State Electricity Board are duty-bound to relocate posts and cables from footpaths if the metro agency deposits the requisite funds, he added.

Responding to the issue, KMRL sources said they were yet to receive any intimation from the Commissionerate. “No one has sent a complaint in this regard. We began footpath renovation works before posts and other utilities owned by multiple departments were relocated to avoid delay since we have to adhere to the January 2024 deadline. The works are being done as per Indian Roads Congress specifications,” they added.

Cochin Smart Mission Limited and the Kochi Corporation had faced flak for renovating footpaths in the city hub and on either side of Subhash Bose Road-Jawahar Nagar corridor without relocating posts, transformers, cables, and other utilities.

