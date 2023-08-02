Steps sought to curb dropout of tribal students from schools in Kerala

August 02, 2023 07:43 am | Updated 07:45 am IST - KALPETTA

A meeting of the District Development Committee (DDC), chaired by Wayanad District Collector Renu Raj on Tuesday, directed the Education Department to submit a detailed report on the dropout of tribal students from schools in the district in three days.

It directed officials of the Tribal Development Department to adopt steps to bring such children back to school in a week. The meeting reviewed the monsoon situation in the district and assessed preventive measures taken by various departments. It directed officials to complete the construction of the Sulthan Bathery-Thaloor highway.

The DDC meeting also directed officials to expedite steps to complete data collection on guest workers in Wayanad in coordination with various departments. The District Labour Officer would be the nodal officer for coordinating various departments.

O.R. Kelu, MLA, district panchayat president Samshad Marakkar, and senior officials attended the meeting.