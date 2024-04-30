Steps soon on higher secondary teacher transfer: DGE

April 30, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Opinions will be sought on implementing the court orders on higher secondary teacher transfer in a couple of days and action taken, Director of General Education (DGE) Shanavas S. has said.

The DGE who was along with Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said at a press conference here on Tuesday that steps had been on to revise the lists for home stations and other transfers as per the Kerala Administrative Tribunal’s directions when the Kerala High Court ordered that the KAT order would not affect teachers who had already relocated to new stations.

The High Court will hear the government plea on June 3.

Data were being collected on how many teachers had been transferred, how many had been relieved from the current school but had not been able to join their new stations, how many had reported to the old stations for exam duty and then entered vacation leave.

Discussions were being held on how the two orders could be implemented, the DGE said.

On school playgrounds

The Minister said that the apex court would be approached against the High Court order that schools without playgrounds should close down. Mr. Sivankutty said the High Court order was welcome. The government was not defying the court. At the same time, the State’s stance should be understood. Space and funds for constructing playgrounds were a problem. This would be communicated to the apex court.

After the second Left Democratic Front government came to power, no permission had been given to fill playgrounds for constructing school buildings, he pointed out.

