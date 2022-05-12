‘Steps soon for grievance redressal cells in schools’

Kozhikode

The Kerala Women’s Commission will intervene to have grievance redressal cells in all schools, its Chairperson P. Sathidevi has said.

She was addressing the media after an adalat at the collectorate hall here on Thursday.

School authorities would be asked to put in place a system to register complaints from women teachers, staff and students.

This follows a set of complaints from teachers in unaided schools. Forty of the 100 complaints registered at the adalat were settled. Fifty-three others would be considered at the next such event. A majority of the complaints were related to domestic issues.