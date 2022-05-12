‘Steps soon for grievance redressal cells in schools’
Kozhikode
The Kerala Women’s Commission will intervene to have grievance redressal cells in all schools, its Chairperson P. Sathidevi has said.
She was addressing the media after an adalat at the collectorate hall here on Thursday.
School authorities would be asked to put in place a system to register complaints from women teachers, staff and students.
This follows a set of complaints from teachers in unaided schools. Forty of the 100 complaints registered at the adalat were settled. Fifty-three others would be considered at the next such event. A majority of the complaints were related to domestic issues.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.