Steps on to reform Forest Dept.: Minister

Passing out parade of 99 officers held at the Forest Training Institute in Arippa

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has pledged efforts to reform the Forest Department in tune with the present times.

Speaking at a convocation ceremony of forest officers at the Forest Training Institute in Arippa on Monday, Mr. Saseendran said various activities being undertaken by the department would be strengthened with modern technology.

Stressing on the role of forest officials, he said the welfare of mankind should be considered tantamount to the protection of wildlife and forests. Efforts will be made to enable the forest force to work for the progress of forest-dependent communities.

Claiming that the State was far ahead of others in terms of wildlife conservation, the Minister raised caution about the increasing prevalence of man-animal conflict. An efficient mechanism must be evolved to mitigate such conflicts by maintaining the delicate ecological balance. Activities including forest and wildlife conservation and steps to mitigate climate change must be intensified, he said.

Referring to the training being imparted to junior forest officers, Mr. Saseendran said steps will be adopted to instil knowledge on forest science and practical aspects of forest conservation.

The passing-out parade of 99 officers who completed training from the Kerala Forest School in Walayar and Forest Training Institute in Arippa was held on the occasion. These included the first batch of 22 forest drivers who completed forest training after entering subordinate service, the 76th batch of 37 beat forest officers (22 of who are women), the eighth batch of range forest officers, and ninth batch of deputy forest range officers.

The Minister presented awards to range officer Fasiludeen, deputy range officer Muhammed Hashim, beat forest officer Priyanka G. Prathap, forest drivers Ahmed Kabeer and Gireesh Kumar who came first in the training in various categories. Beat forest officers Ajeesh and Akshay who won the marathon competition were also felicitated.

Head of Forest Force P.K. Kesavan presided over the function. Additional Principal Conservator of Forests (Administration) P. Pugazhendi, Chief Conservator of Forests Sanjayan Kumar, Conservator of Forests M. Neethu Lakshmi, Institute director Doney G. Varghese and Deputy Director Muhammed Anvar were also present.