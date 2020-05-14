Steps on to prevent spread of COVID-19 in police force

The police department has intensified preventive measures in Wayanad district to check the spread of COVID-19 among police personnel in the wake of three Civil Police Officers (CPOs) at the Mananthavady police station testing positive for the disease.

“The police officers who who were on duty contracted the disease from a 20-year-old youth who is undergoing treatment. The police officials had contact with the youth, an accused in two cases, while interrogating him. The route map of the youth is yet to be prepared owing to his non-cooperation”, Wayanad District Police Chief R.Ilango told The Hindu.

Mr. Ilango directed the Additional Police Superintendent of Wayanad to hold the charge of Mananthavady subdivision of the force and the Station House Officer of Vellamunda to hold temporary charge of the Mananthavady police station.

As many as 43 police personnel, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police, one Circle Inspector, two sub inspectors in Mananthavady and Sulthan Bathery police stations had been advised home quarantine as they had contacts with the police officials who had tested positive for the pandemic.

All officials on duty in those stations on the day had been sent to nearby lodges and resorts on quarantine, Mr. Ilango said.

Fire and rescue personnel disinfected and fumigated the station on Thursday as per the protocol followed for COVID-19 hospitals.

Reserve police officials from the subdivision were posted on duty in Mananthavady for enforcing hotspot containment norms, he said.

The Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems, Internal Administrative Processing System, and wireless communication would function from the nearby Special Mobile Squad DySP’s office, he said.

The public should avoid visiting the police station, State Police Chief Loknath Behra has said.

Holiday for courts

Meanwhile, District Judge A. Harris declared holiday for courts in Sulthan Bathery and Mananthavady on Thursday and Friday.