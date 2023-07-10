Steps on to plug bund breach at Kainakary

July 10, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Steps have been initiated to plug a breach on the outer bund of the 250-acre Cherukayal paddy polder at Kainakary in Kuttanad. The breach on Saturday night destroyed one house and inundated several houses in the area. It also submerged standing crops and flooded the nearby 484-acre Aarupanku paddy polder. Local residents were shifted to a relief camp opened at St. Mary’s school, Kainakary.

Thomas K. Thomas, MLA, who visited the paddy polder on Monday, said that immediate measures would be taken to plug the breach and restore normalcy. He said that floodwaters had entered more than 250 houses. The Agriculture department issues necessary directions to the paddy polder committee on plugging the breach. The work would be completed in a timebound manner, said Mr. Thomas.

The MLA said that Gopikuttan whose house was destroyed in gushing waters would be provided temporary shelter. District Collector Haritha V. Kumar who visited Cherukayal to take stock of the situation said the district administration would make necessary interventions at the government level to provide land and house to Gopikuttan. Ms. Kumar also visited the relief camp.

Meanwhile, the flood situation improved further at upper Kuttanad and Kuttanad on the day. However, several low-lying areas continued to remain waterlogged.

The District Collector has declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges and anganwadis, in Kuttanad taluk on Tuesday. A holiday has also been declared for educational institutions in other parts of the district where relief camps have been opened. However, examinations will be held as per schedule.

Kainakary grama panchayat president M.C. Prasad, Deputy Collector (Disaster Management) Asha C. Abraham, Kuttanad tahsildar S. Anvar, Agriculture department officials and others accompanied the MLA and the Collector during their visits.

