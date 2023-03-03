Steps on to implement reservation for the differently abled, approve teacher appointments: Minister

March 03, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Steps are on to implement reservation for the differently abled and approve teacher appointments without delay, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

Replying to a submission by V.R. Sunil Kumar, Kodungallur MLA, in the Assembly on Friday on the delay in approving teacher appointments in government and recognised aided schools in the State for years together, the Minister said teachers were appointed in aided schools as per the provisions of Kerala Education Rules Chapter IV-A that pertained to ‘Conditions of Service of Aided School Teachers’. Besides these, appointments were also made on the basis of orders issued by the government and the courts from time to time.

The government had issued orders making the staff fixation of the 2019-20 academic year applicable in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years too. However, with schools not opening owing to COVID-19, new appointments were not made in the 2020-21 academic year.

In 2021-22, the government issued orders for making appointments to existing vacancies from July 15, 2021. Directions given to approve aided school appointments on the basis of the order had been stayed by the High Court in connection with reservation for the differently abled. Following the court order, the government issued an order on June 25 last year.

Following a High Court order in connection with reservation for the differently abled on August 10 last year, the government issued directions that reservation should be followed as per the provisions of a government order of November 18, 2018, the order of June 25 last year, a government communication of October 28 last year, and a notification by the Director of General Education of November 23 last year.

On their basis, directions were issued to prepare a roster by following 3% reservation in appointments from February 7, 1996, to April 18, 2017, and 4% reservation according to the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, from April 19, 2017, and appoint eligible differently abled persons.

Appointment of teachers posted to vacancies that arose after November 18, 2018, and continuing in service could be given approval only after approving the appointment of the differently abled as per the court order, the Minister said.

A number of appeals had been filed against the order dated August 10 last year and these were being considered by the High Court.

Steps were being taken to implement the reservation and approve teacher appointments on the basis of the High Court directions in this regard and related government orders, Mr. Sivankutty said.

The Minister said the urgency of the matter had been brought to the court’s attention, and an order was expected in time for new teachers to begin work at the start of the new academic year.