Steps in place for KEAM on Thursday

415 centres in Kerala and a centre each in Dubai, Mumbai, and Ghaziabad

All arrangements are in place for the Kerala engineering and pharmacy entrance examinations (KEAM 2021) scheduled for Thursday (August 5).

The examinations, comprising two papers, will be held across 415 centres in Kerala and a centre each in Dubai, Mumbai, and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. Following the difficulty in identifying an examination venue in New Delhi, the Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE) was forced to finalise a centre at St. Thomas School in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, instead. Those who have opted for the New Delhi centre have been intimated of the change, according to a statement.

As many as 1,12,097 have registered for the examination.

The examination had earlier been scheduled for July 24, but had to be postponed to avoid clash of dates with the JEE-Main entrance examination.

According to the office of the CEE, all steps have been adopted to comply with the COVID-19 protocol .

Parents and guardians have been requested to leave the exam centres after dropping their children and return only towards the end. Local bodies have been requested to designate waiting areas for those who prefer to stay back.

District Collectors should coordinate various departments to ensure that the norms are met across the State. The police have also been requested to deploy adequate force for crowd control. In addition, civil defence volunteers will enforce physical distancing at the centres. All candidates will be screened using thermal scanners at the gates before entry. Double masking or N95 masks are mandatory for entering the venues.

All exam centres will be sanitised on Wednesday.

Separate facilities, including toilets, will be reserved for COVID-19-infected candidates and those in quarantine.