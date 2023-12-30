GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Steps for smooth conduct of State School Arts Festival

District Collector N. Devidas directs to set up emergency services centre at main venue

December 30, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau
Volunteers of the Green Protocol Committee cleaning the main venue of the State School Arts Festival at Asramam maidan in Kollam on Saturday.

Volunteers of the Green Protocol Committee cleaning the main venue of the State School Arts Festival at Asramam maidan in Kollam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: C. SURESHKUMAR

The district administration will take steps for ensuring foolproof security arrangements, including crowd control and food safety, during the State School Arts Festival that will begin here on January 4.

District Collector N. Devidas has directed to set up an emergency services centre at the main venue along with ambulance and first-aid facilities. Representatives of the police, Fire and Rescue Services, Health, and other emergency services departments will be present at the Asramam maidan till the festival ends. While the hotels and eateries in the city will be inspected by a joint squad comprising Food Safety and Kollam Corporation officials to ensure the quality of food items, the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) has been asked to take steps to prevent autorickshaws from overcharging passengers.

More buses

The KSRTC has been instructed to ensure adequate bus services in the city. More lifeguards will be arranged on the Kollam beach. The rescue squad will also include trained fishermen. Required measures will be taken to secure the pond at Asramam Sreekrishna Swamy Temple, near one of the venues. While the Women and Child Development department will set up a counselling centre for children near the main stage, the officials concerned will ensure that the green protocol is followed at all venues.

Steps will also be taken to shift the stray dogs from the Asramam maidan to shelter homes. The Collector has directed to provide uninterrupted power and water supply at all venues and a mobile lab will also be arranged to test the quality of water

‘Ulsavam’ mobile app

Meanwhile, the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has made arrangements to make the festival high-tech through ‘Ulsavam’ mobile app, which was launched by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Saturday. The entire process from registration to result declaration and certificate printing has been made completely online through the www.ulsavam.kite.kerala.gov.in portal.

Dividing contestants into clusters; issuing participant cards; reports for team managers; preparation of timesheets, callsheets, and scoresheets; tabulation for various events; and appeal procedures will be completely through the portal.

