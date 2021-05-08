Steps for import of relief materials

Kerala has made special arrangements for the import of relief products related to COVID-19 following the tax exemption granted by the Centre.

Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) will receive COVID relief products from the foreign donors on behalf of the State government. The State government has commissioned NoRKA Roots to collect the relief products. NoRKA Roots will issue SOP for expatriate associations and other foreign providers to facilitate the export and import of products.

A letter of consent from the donors and expatriate associations willing to supply the products should be sent to ceo.norka@kerala.gov.in. All imported products should be sent to the Managing Director, KMSCL, Thycaud, Thiruvananthapuram.

If the imported products are included in the Central government order, a letter will be sent to the donor, the GST Special Commissioner, and the KMSCL, stating that the CEO NoRKA Roots has approved the donor.

The letter of approval should include the company identification number, import/export certificate number, nodal officer’s address, phone number, and annexure ‘A’ (COVID-19 Relief Product Tax Deduction Information). Along with this, the foreign provider should also give a self-declaration to covidreliefkerala@gmail.com and ceo.norka@kerala.gov.in.

The supplier delivering the relief products should forward the cargo information to KMSCL and NoRKA Roots. Once these are received, KMSCL will coordinate with Customs on other matters. KMSCL Norka-Roots and State Nodal Officer will be notified within 24 hours of receipt of products. Products eligible for tax relief has been notified by the State GST Commissioner.

A special cell has been set up under the Principal Secretary, Industries and NORKA, K. Elangovan with GST Special Commissioner S. Karthikeyan, Managing Director, Kerala Tourism Development Corporation, V.R. Krishnateja, Director of Collegiate Education V. Vigneshwari, and Chief Executive Officer NoRKA Roots Harikrishnan Namboothiri, as members.