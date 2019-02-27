Steps for Carbon-neutralcoffee park in Wayanad

The Department of Industries and Commerce is gearing up to set up a carbon-neutral village coffee park in Wayanad district, a major Robusta-coffee-growing region in the country, to ensure better income to farmers.

Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan will inaugurate the special office of the project here at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The project envisages doubling of the income of coffee farmers of Wayanad, who were reeling under an agrarian crisis owing to low prices for coffee, pepper, and areca nut, Industries and Commerce Department sources said.

The State government allocated a budgetary provision of ₹150 crore for the first phase of the project, the sources added.

A three-pronged strategy is planned, including setting up a Kinfra mega food park at ₹150 crore with Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board funding in the first phase. Common processing facilities for coffee will be established as part of it. Coffee plantations will be categorised taking into account the local climate. Scientific care will be ensured during this phase. Based on this categorisation, the products should be taken to local procurement centres.

The responsibility for this would be with agricultural cooperatives and producer companies. Ripened coffee beans will be procured from the farmers. At the time of procurement of coffee beans itself, amounts ranging from 25-100% above the market rate will be transferred to the account of the farmers.

Malabar Coffee

Thirdly, value-added coffee powder from the carbon-neutral Wayanad hills will be marketed under the brand name Malabar Coffee.

The department is also planning to cultivate as many as 1.5 lakh coffee plants in the district in coming years as part of making the region a carbon-neutral district, the sources said.