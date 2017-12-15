Steps for a rabies-free Kollam

The Kollam city Corporation has entered into a contract with the Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust Thiruvananthapuram to implement the rabies and animal birth control programme. “We have scheduled several emergency camps in various divisions of the Corporation to vaccinate and sterilise stray dogs. By April 2018, Kollam will be the first rabies-free city Corporation in the State,” said Mayor V. Rajendrababu at a press meet on Friday.

As part of the ₹19,55,000 project, all stray dogs in the Corporation limits will be vaccinated, sterilised, provided post-operative care for three days, and let back. “The integrated rabies and birth control project will help bring down the population of stray dogs and minimise the chances of rabies,” he added.

In Kollam Corporation, 1,719 stray dogs were sterilised from 2015 to 2017, while 6,958 pet dogs received vaccination from the Animal Husbandry Department. “We have initiated a project that makes licence and vaccination compulsory for all pet dogs. We are also planning to microchip the pets so that it’s easy to track their owners. Abandoning old or injured pets will not be entertained,” he said.

He added that the project ensured the absence of rabid dogs within the Corporation limits. Also, neutering made them less aggressive. “Sterilised dogs are harmless as they usually turn meek and peaceful after the process,” he said. Vijaya Francis, Deputy Mayor; M.A. Sathar, Developed Standing Committee chairman; S. Jayan, Health Standing Committee chairman; Corporation secretary V.R. Raju; Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust founder and executive director K.N. Ananada Kumar; and senior veterinary surgeon Priya were present.