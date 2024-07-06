GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Steps being taken to develop Muzhappilangad beach, says Suresh Gopi

Published - July 06, 2024 08:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi meeting writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair at his residence in Kozhikode on Saturday. 

Union Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi meeting writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair at his residence in Kozhikode on Saturday.  | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Union Minister of State for Tourism, Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi has said that steps are being taken to develop Muzhappilangad beach in Kannur district.

He was in Kozhikode on Saturday to attend an event at Silver Hills School under the Union government’s Swachchata Pakhwada campaign, organised by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. Mr. Gopi said Muzhappilangad, with a wide shore and a beach, was an ideal spot for adventure tourism.

The Minister claimed that oil companies had been taking steps across the country to reduce pollution and ensure cleanliness from July 1 to July 15. Planting of saplings and improving sanitation and hygiene were some among them.

He earlier attended another event in memory of Bharatiya Jan Sangh leader Syam Prasad Mookerjee, organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Mr. Gopi also visited writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair at his residence at Nadakkavu. The Minister also visited some temples in the district.

