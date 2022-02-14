Steps assured to expedite ration supplies’ delivery

1,000 rural ration outlets to be made ‘smart’

The Food and Civil Supplies Department will ensure the delivery of ration supplies to ration outlets across the State within the tenth of each month, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil has said.

The assurance was made at a meeting held with senior officials of the department and representatives of ration dealers’ organisations here on Monday.

In order to prevent delays in distribution, the department will embark on a system of adjusting dues meant to be paid by ration dealers to the government from their commission. Such a system would enable the prompt supply of ration items within the first few days of the month, Mr. Anil said.

He added that efforts will be made to deliver ration goods in the exact quantities from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and National Food Security Act (NFSA) godowns.

Mr. Anil also said the department will introduce another project to link electronic point of sale (e-PoS) machines with weighing balances in ration shops. Besides, a thousand ration outlets in the State, predominantly those in rural areas, will be made ‘smart’ in the near future, he added.

In response to a demand raised by the dealers, the Minister said ration laws will be amended to provide priority for salesmen while sanctioning ration shops in the State.

He added the government will seriously consider a demand raised by the dealers’ to contribute a particular share towards their welfare fund. Steps are also being undertaken to ensure the release of compensation for the families of ration dealers who succumbed to COVID-19 under the insurance scheme implemented by the State Government.

The Government will also consider another demand to permit holidays up to three months for ration dealers who go on the Hajj pilgrimage. Director of Civil Supplies D. Sajith Babu and Supplyco managing director Sanjeeb Patjoshi were among those who were present.