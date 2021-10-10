Steps afoot to resume classes for junior batches in higher education institutions in Kerala

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu. Photo: Special Arrangement

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

10 October 2021 15:14 IST

The Higher Education department has commenced preparatory steps for the full-scale resumption of classes in colleges and universities on October 18.

Speaking to media persons in Thiruvananthapuram on October 10, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu said a meeting of the heads of institutions will be held this week. The situation on campuses following the commencement of offline classes for final-year batches will be reviewed.

Precautions that are to be adopted to handle greater crowds with the arrival of junior batches will also be discussed, she added.

Advertising

Advertising