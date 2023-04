April 03, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Higher Education department has completed preparatory steps to launch tourism clubs in colleges. The clubs will be responsible for the maintenance of tourism centres. Students will be able to work as part-time guides. According to Higher Education Minister R. Bindu, each club will have a maximum of 50 members. The deadline for submitting applications to launch tourism clubs is April 5. The application forms can be submitted through https://forms.gle/y1baumLynaUFcx4z6.