Steps afoot to address water shortage in Kerala: Roshy Augustine

March 13, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine has said the State government has planned various measures to address the drinking water supply crisis in coastal areas during the summer months.

In his response to questions raised in the Assembly on Monday, Mr. Augustine said efforts are being made to ensure a constant availability of water to places reeling under water shortage in Kochi, including Chellanam and Vypeen.

He pointed out the water treatment plant at Chowara has been fully supplying water to Pallippuram, Kuzhupilly, Edavanakkad and Nayarambalam panchayats and partially to Njarakkal panchayat in the Vypeen region. However, the fall in water received at the plant has affected supply to these areas.

Steps have been adopted to source water through the Aluva division of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) by shifting the pump set and renovating the filter bed in the Chowara treatment plant. Such efforts will enhance supply to the North Paravur pump house and also enable greater availability of water in several places, including Edavanakad. Besides, pipelines and rider lines are being established under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) at Chellanam panchayat, said the Minister.

Pipeline interconnections are being undertaken to address the problem of water shortage in the coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram. Water will be supplied through tankers with assistance from local bodies if the supply pipes run dry. A helpline number has also been set up for residents to report complaints of water shortage, he said.

Mr. Augustine also said the government will soon initiate tender proceedings to provide domestic water connections under the JJM in areas of Haripad and Kayamkulam constituency in Alappuzha that have been facing acute drinking water crisis. Administrative sanction has been granted for the project worth ₹568.44 crore.

The government has also been adopting various other measures, including supplying water on alternate days and on shift basis during the peak of the summer, he added.