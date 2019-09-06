Stepping up surveillance on migrant workers

The district administration has instructed the officials concerned to step up the surveillance in coastal areas and collect details of all migrant labourers in the fishing sector. The district has around 2,000 non-residents working in the sector.

District Collector B. Abdul Nasar has given direction to keep a tab on them and observe those who live alone.

Members of Kadalora Jagratha Samitis (coastal vigil groups) have been told to hand over the details of strangers found under suspicious circumstances.

Vigil groups should conduct regular meetings to assess the situation and keep the authorities in the loop, he said, chairing a meeting of the coastal protection groups here on Thursday. The samitis will submit a monthly report on their meetings and activities.

The Coastal police have been instructed to collect information on all crafts operating without registration in the district along with the details of their crew members.

Legal steps

The department will take legal measures against those who flout the rules. The Kadalora Jagratha Samiti members have been asked submit a report on the possibilities of extending the groups in a bid to tighten coastal security.

The Coastal police and Marine Enforcement will coordinate their activities and steps will be taken to strengthen night patrolling. The services of the Customs Department will be used for this. Currently 15 extra coastal wardens have been deployed for the purpose.

The Collector also asked the Kadalora Jagratha Samitis to cooperate for keeping the coast clean.

“The assistance of the vigil groups is very crucial in preventing illegal waste dumping. Activities to make the coast garbage-free have been initiated and strict action will be taken against those who are involved in unauthorised waste dumping,” he said.

Additional District Magistrate P.R. Gopalakrishnan, Kadalora Jagratha Samiti members, and officials from the Port, Fisheries, Coastal Police, Harbour Engineering and Customs departments attended the meeting.