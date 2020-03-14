Stepped-up campaign in Alappuzha

Alappuzha

14 March 2020 23:18 IST

A meeting chaired by Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran here on Saturday decided to shore up the awareness and preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic in the district.

As part of it, door-to-door awareness campaigns will be organised at the ward level from March 16. For this, 10 teams each having two-three members will be constituted in all wards in the district.

The Minister said that 148 isolation wards in government hospitals and 123 in private hospitals had been set up in the district.

“As many as 22 isolation rooms have been arranged at Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha. Some 40 more rooms can be set up, if needed,” he said.

All tourists reaching the district would be screened, he said. 0Meanwhile, 258 more people were put under surveillance on Saturday, taking the total to 544. They included 10 in isolation at GMC, Alappuzha, General Hospital, Alappuzha and Taluk Hospital, Kayamkulam.