Stepfather pour acid on the face of son; arrested

According to police, the accused has been living in another house for over year after his family got a court order against him

Police arrested a Stepfather, who poured acid on the face of his stepson and critically injured him.

The incident took place on October 29 and 67-year-old Jose Mankuzhi, who attacked 50-year-old stepson Biju Chacko at Manthana was arrested by the Peravoor police.

According to police, the accused has been living in another house for over year after his family got a court order against him. The court had prevented Jose from entering the house following a property dispute.

A day before the crime, Jose Mankuzhi had called the victim for a meeting in the presence of political party representative to find an amicable solution for the issue. However, Mr. Chacko did not turn up for the meeting. In a fit of anger, Jose Mankuzhi decided to take the extreme step, the police said following the initial inquiry. The police have also arrested Sreedharan, who was alegedly along with the accused during the incident.

Though the victim was initially taken to Peravoor Taluk Hospital with injuries to his eyes, face and hands, he was later admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Kozhikode.

Mr. Chacko was traveling in a jeep from his house to the town, when his vehicle was stopped and acid was allegedly poured on his face by his stepfather. When he tried to get out of the jeep, the victim was stabbed on the arms with a machet and he was allegedly prevented from being taken to the hospital.

Mr. Chacko was rushed to the hospital an hour later by neighbors in another vehicle as the seat of the jeep was acidic.

The police have registered a case under section 341, 324, 326A read with 34 of the Indian Penal Code.