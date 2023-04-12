Stepfather arrested for torturing boy

April 12, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Mavelikara police on Wednesday arrested a 28-year-old man for physically assaulting a boy at Pallarimangalam, near Mavelikkara.

The arrested was identified as the stepfather of the child. The police said the 12-year-old child was admitted to a hospital with injuries on his face and head on Tuesday evening. “Though doctors asked the child about the injuries, he did not divulge many details. The hospital authorities later informed the police. We made the arrest based on the statements of the boy,” said an official.