HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stepfather arrested for torturing boy

The police said the 12-year-old child was admitted to a hospital with injuries on his face and head on Tuesday evening.

April 12, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Mavelikara police on Wednesday arrested a 28-year-old man for physically assaulting a boy at Pallarimangalam, near Mavelikkara.

The arrested was identified as the stepfather of the child. The police said the 12-year-old child was admitted to a hospital with injuries on his face and head on Tuesday evening. “Though doctors asked the child about the injuries, he did not divulge many details. The hospital authorities later informed the police. We made the arrest based on the statements of the boy,” said an official.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.