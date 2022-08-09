Stepfather arrested for attack on child in Kerala

August 09, 2022 19:55 IST

4-year-old assaulted with coconut palm frond

The police on Tuesday arrested a man who brutally attacked a child with a coconut palm frond at Kechery in Thrissur.

The four-year-old child was attacked by his stepfather, Prasad. The child, who suffered serious injuries on face and body, has been admitted to the Thrissur Medical College Hospital. The police arrested Prasad on a complaint filed by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

According to the CWC sources, the stepfather attacked the child on Tuesday, claiming his sleep was disturbed as the child was crying during the night.

The injured child was first taken to the Kunnamkulam Taluk hospital and later shifted to the Medical College Hospital.

According to the child's mother, Prasad used to attack the child even before. However, Prasad had threatened the mother with dire consequences if she revealed about the attacks to anyone, the police said.