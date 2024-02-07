Step up vigil against drug trade, cybercrime: State Police Chief

February 07, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Sahib has directed range Inspectors General of Police (IGs), Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs), and district police chiefs to take strict action to prevent smuggling and distribution of drugs. He was addressing a crime review conference at which senior police officers spoke here on Wednesday.

The State Police Chief directed that continuous inspections combined with awareness creation be held. Steps would be taken to make the functioning of Crime Branch in the districts more effective. Action under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act would be stepped up. Special surveillance of police officials with ties to criminals and mafia gangs would be held. Stringent action, including suspension, would be taken against them.

The district police chiefs were asked to close the district borders and conduct inspections to detect criminals and prevent violence. Mr. Darvesh Sahib directed that body cameras and those attached to vehicles should be utilised to the extent possible. The police, he said, were more confident of investigating cybercrime with the launch of the Cyber Division of the State police. Police officials in need of guidelines or who wanted to clarify doubts during cyber investigations could reach out to the help desks in the Cyber Division.

‘Dial 1930’

The State Police Chief said maximum publicity should be given to the need to contact the cyber police on the number 1930 within one hour of losing money in cyber fraud.