Step up pace of Jal Jeevan Mission work, says Kerala Finance department

February 05, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Finance department has criticised the ‘‘inordinate delay’‘ in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) rural household tap connection programme in the State and wants the pace of work to be stepped up on a war-footing so that targets are met by the 2024 deadline.

In the 2022-23 report on Concurrent Evaluation and Monitoring of Schemes (CEMS) tabled in the State Assembly last week, the Finance department observed that the agencies tasked with the implementation of JJM works have failed to meet the annual targets on time.

JJM is a Centrally assisted programme which aims to provide functional household tap connections to all rural homes in the country by 2024. In Kerala, the work is carried out by the Kerala Water Authority, Jalanidhi, and the Groundwater department.

The report observed that, only 45.73% of the total 70.69 lakh rural households in Kerala were covered till December 29, 2022. ‘‘It is clear that inordinate delay has occurred in the implementation of the scheme,’‘ it said, adding that ‘‘urgent action on a war-footing’‘ is required to cover the remaining 54.27% households.

(According to the latest update from the Ministry of Jal Shakti, coverage in Kerala stood at 45.93% on February 5, 2023, with only four districts - Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram - having crossed the halfway mark to their respective targets.)

Delayed launch

Although the Centre announced JJM in 2019, Kerala launched work on it one year late, and since then, has been struggling to meet the annual targets.

The CEMS report noted; ‘‘in 2020-21, only 4.04 lakh connections were given against the targeted 21.42 lakh, and in 2021-22, only 6.64 lakh connections were given against the targeted 29.38 lakh. Consequently, the target for 2022-23 was pegged at a steep 32.96 lakh connections, which included the backlog. Out of this, only 4.15 lakh connections have been provided till December 29, 2022.’‘

‘Form an apex body’

The Finance Department has urged the officials in charge of implementation to take ‘‘prompt and urgent steps’‘ to complete the work on time. Noting that land acquisition-related issues were a major cause of delay, the department has also directed the State government to form an apex body with senior officials of the departments of public works, water resources and forest to sort out such issues quickly.