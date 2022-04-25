Step up COVID vigil, says Minister

April 25, 2022 21:27 IST

A high-level review meeting organised in the context of rising cases in other States

Even though the current situation of COVID-19 in the State does not warrant any kind of anxiety or panic, Kerala will have to strengthen disease surveillance and heighten vigil as COVID-19 cases are beginning to rise in other States, Health Minister Veena George has said.

At a high-level meeting convened here on Monday to review the COVID situation in the State, districts were asked to improve disease surveillance and to watch the situation closely.

It was pointed out at the meeting that Kochi seemed to be the only area where a slight increase in cases had been reported. Districts were asked to closely monitor the situation and to report any rise in case graph or the formation of any case clusters to the State Health administration immediately.

All districts should strengthen preventive and control measures and hold review meetings regularly to coordinate activities and to report any change in case pattern.

As of now, no case clusters had been reported from anywhere in the State. The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the State on Monday was 255. The number of active cases in the State was 1,812.

The current level of disease transmission in the State was likely to continue for a few more days and though public health experts did not expect a huge COVID wave in the State in the near future, the State cannot relax its vigilance, it was pointed out at the meeting.

Public awareness on the current COVID situation should be increased at the district and State-level. Wearing masks was mandatory, especially indoors, where there were more chances of disease transmission, the Minister said.

It was decided to encourage more people to opt for the precaution dose, especially the elderly, and to get the maximum number of people to vaccinate themselves. Children’s vaccination would be strengthened by coordinating with the Education department.

It was also pointed out at the meeting that there were complaints that some private labs and private hospitals were charging high rates for COVID testing. Private labs would not be allowed to charge more than the government-approved rates, Ms. George said.

State Mission Director of National Health Mission Ratan Kelkar, senior Health officials, district medical officers, and district surveillance officers, participated in the meeting on Monday.