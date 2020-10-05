Step towards Green Homes through children

05 October 2020 17:31 IST

OEOH is part of the WWF-India’s pan-India programme for school students from Class I -VIII

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

‘Oru Bhoomi, Oru Bhavanam’, an action-oriented initiative to steer up Green Homes by adoption of green habits by the students, has been launched by the Kerala chapter of the WWF-India.

The initiative is part of the WWF-India’s pan-India programme for school students from Class I -VIII stretching over 10 weeks titled ‘One Earth, One Home’ (OEOH).

‘Oru Bhoomi, Oru Bhavanam’ is being implemented in association with school chains like Bhavans Vidyalaya, Bharatiya Vidya Nikethan, CSI Management Schools, and five CBSE schools of Thiruvananthapuram district.

Two State-level teacher orientation programmes have been conducted online over the Zoom platform, which had 174 and 325 participants including school management and administration representatives and teachers. An initial baseline assessment will now be conducted as part of the monitoring and evaluation. Programme content then will be shared online with the participants.

The teachers, students and their families can take it slowly over the next 10 weeks period with regular interaction and feedback with the organisers through the various online platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook. The programme will wind up with an end-line assessment to understand the impact.

Renjan Mathew Varghese, State Director (Kerala), WWF India, said “we envisage less talk, more action through the action-oriented OEOH program. The content has been made available both in English and Malayalam to benefit maximum students”.

Since it is on the digital platform, and does not incur cost in printing and dispatch, it can give maximum outreach across the State. The program has been designed with a lot of thinking and brainstorming going into developing the contents, he said.

Aligned to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the OEOH content is available in 10 languages on MHRD’s DIKSHA platform and State education portals. The contents are mainly videos and worksheets structured in three simple steps—Seek and Find, Look and Learn, and Discuss and Do.