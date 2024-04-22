Stent shortage to be resolved: Veena

April 22, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST

Steps are being taken to resolve any stent shortage in the State, a statement issued by Health Minister Veena George, claimed.

Angioplasty has not been disrupted in any hospital because of stent shortage and steps have been taken to ensure that stents are reached if at all there is a shortage in any Medical College hospital, the statement said.

The Superintendents of MCHs have been told to assess the stock position of stents and to take steps to prevent shortage, it claimed.

The government is focussing on making cardiac care available in the public sector in all districts and Cath labs are being set up in all district and General Hospitals, Ms. George said.