STEM Fair showcases future of science in the region

February 27, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Kozhikode

Exhibits by students from schools, ITIs, polytechnics, and colleges

The Hindu Bureau

Rachna, Serah, Aditi, and Vedant, 8th standard students of Devagiri CMI Public School in Kozhikode demonstrating the idea of tensegrity at the STEM Fair that began at the Regional Science Centre and Planetarium in Kozhikode on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Fair that began at the Regional Science Centre and Planetarium in Kozhikode on Monday provides a cross section of the future of science in the region. The fair that was inaugurated by Manoj P. Samuel, Executive Director of Centre for Water Resource Development and Management (CWRDM), Kunnamangalam, mainly features an exhibition of technologies developed by students at the school, ITI, Polytechnic and college level in the district.

The exhibits include investigatory projects, working and still models and innovative solutions to social problems using smart technology and engineering. An advanced rainwater harvesting system, a river cleaning boat, a short distance delivery bot, laser security system, electronic timer DNA separator, and smart dustbin are some of the projects presented by school students at the fair. A few students from Devagiri CMI Public School in the city have come up with ‘Li-Fi’, the Light Fidelity technology to transfer data and ‘Tensegrity’ that utilises the advantages of tension on a string. A hover craft developed by students of RAC HSS, Kadameri is a valuable addition to ensure friction free transportation.

Students of Govt. ITI, Malikkadavu have come up with metal detector car and AI surveillance robot besides some inspiring wood work.

Attendance marker and campus placement system by students of KMCT engineering college for women, SD printer technology, and Face tracking robot by students of  KMCT engineering College for men and Refurbished RFID by students of Institute of Engineering and Technology, University of Calicut, are some of the other noteworthy exhibits.

Besides the exhibition, the STEM Fair includes expert lectures, challenges, contests, and workshops for the students. It is being organised with the support of IEEE Malabar Chapter, IETE Subcentre, Kozhikode, and the Calicut Chemistry Collective. The fair concludes on Tuesday.

