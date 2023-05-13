Stellar performance by Kollam schools in CBSE Class X, XII examinations

May 13, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KOLLAM

Many schools in Kollam recorded stellar performance with cent percent results in the CBSE Class X and XII examinations.

Lakeford School, Kavanad, secured 100% results and among the total 81 students who appeared for the XII examination, 53 secured distinction and 28 first class. Lakshmi B., Alvin Pintu Geevarghese, and G.S. Gouri are the toppers in science, humanities and commerce groups respectively. Out of the 121 students who appeared for Class X examination, 24 students secured above 90%; 78 students obtained distinction and others secured first class.

At Thangal Kunju Musaliar Centenary Public School, S. Ananthakrishnan, who secured 96.4% and Vighnesh Biju who secured 95%, are the school toppers in Class X and XII respectively.

At Brook International School, out of 38 students of Class XII, four students secured full A1, 31 passed with distinction, and the remaining students secured above 70%. Among the 77 students of Class X, two students secured full A1, 56 obtained distinction, and the remaining students secured above 70%. One student secured full A1 in Class X at Nehru Memorial Model School, Attupuram, Kadakkal. J. Keerthana who passed with 92% is the school topper. Two students from Class XII secured A1 and Anand Maheswar who scored 86% is the topper.

Out of 55 students who appeared for Class XII examination from Navdeep Public School, 14 students secured more than 90% marks, 44 secured distinction and the rest passed with first class. Tiny Thomas ( Bio-Maths) is the school topper with 95.2% while Shivnath Singh (Commerce) came in the second position with 94.8% and Rajith B. stood at the third position (Maths-Com) with 94.2%. Among the 92 students who appeared for the Class X examination, 36 students secured above 90%, 41 students secured distinction and the rest qualified for higher studies with first class. While Meelia Nair and Gautham Kiran shared the first position with 98% marks, Rohit J. Pillai is in the second position with 97.6% and Aishwarya Abhishek with 96.6% secured the third position.

At St. Johns School, Anchal, 125 out of the 131 students who appeared for Class X examination secured distinction. Twenty students obtained A1 in all subjects. A. Ananthakrishnan, who scored 98.6%, is the school topper. Out of a total of 107 students from Class XII, 86 got distinction while 10 students secured A1 in all subjects and nine passed with A1 in four subjects. Christina K. Saji who secured 96.8% in humanities is the school topper.

At Stratford Public School, Thevalakkara, out of 101 students who appeared for the Class XII examination, 15 students got full A1, 72 students got distinction and 11 students secured first class. Anupama C. Chandran (science) who secured 96% and M. Abhishek who secured 94.2% in commerce are the school toppers. Among the 84 Class X students, 29 scored above 90%, 28 secured distinction and the rest passed with first class. While Manjima Krishnan who scored 98% is the school topper, 13 students obtained full A1.