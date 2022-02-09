Steep increase in cases unlikely, says Pinarayi

Thiruvananthapuram

09 February 2022 23:49 IST

COVID-19 cases are not likely to increase steeply in the near future but people should remain vigilant and self-protect themselves against the infection, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Wednesday.

The third wave of COVID-19 in the State, driven by the Omicron virus variant, began on January 1 and recorded the highest single day figure of 55,475 cases on January 25.

The COVID-19 case graph which registered a fast and exponential rise now seems to be declining at a similar pace. Cases had risen by 45% in the first week of January and by 215% in the third week. The rate of increase came down to 10% last week and in the current week, minus growth in cases has been recorded, he said.

Of the 2,83,676 active COVID-19 cases in the State now, only 3.2% patients required hospitalisation. About 54% ICU beds and 85% ventilators in the hospitals in the State are vacant now.

Mr. Vijayan said the State focussed on home care during the third wave , not because of the insufficiency of the health system but because it is the globally adopted strategy.

Omicron variant being milder than Delta, only 3% requires hospitalised care, of whom, 1% might develop serious illness. The effort is to identify this 1% and start treatment for them early and prevent them from developing serious disease, he said.

Patients on home care should watch out for red flag signs and get in touch with DISHA helpline or doctors through e-Sanjeevani. He said post-COVID clinics had been readied in all hospitals and that the government had also initiated a scheme wherein drugs were reached free of cost to people.

The State has fully vaccinated 85% of the population, while among those in the 15-17 years age group, the first dose coverage is 74%. Precaution dose has been given to 41% of the eligible population. Thus, a chunk of the community has acquired immunity against COVID, he said.