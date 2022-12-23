Steep fall in price of Robusta coffee puts Kerala farmers in a fix

December 23, 2022 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - KALPETTA

A steep fall in the price of Robusta coffee, adverse weather, and a dearth of workers have become major concerns for coffee farmers during the harvest season in Kerala.

The spot price for Robusta coffee beans in the Wayanad market on Thursday stood at ₹162 a kg as against ₹185 a kg a few weeks ago, said K. Salu, a coffee dealer and exporter from Wayanad.

The decline in the price was on a par with international markets, especially the London market, but it was not fully reflected in the Indian market owing to the fall in the rupee, said Mr. Salu.

The low availability of coffee in the domestic market a few weeks ago was reflected in the price. Since then, the harvest season began and the arrival of the produce has also increased considerably, which has caused the fall the in price, he added.

Coffee picking has started in Vietnam, and a recent forecast of a bumper harvest in Brazil was also reflected in the price fall, according to marketing sources.

Rain during harvesting this year and the untimely blossoming of coffee plants owing to the showers are other concerns of the farming community. Most of the farmers could not harvest the crop on time and berry drops were also reported in various parts of the district.

The dearth of workers and a hike in their wages too have put the community in a fix. Due to this, several coffee farmers in Wayanad now depend on workers from Karnataka. “But they are demanding ₹4.5 to pick a kg of coffee berries this season as against ₹4 a kg last year,” said Mohandas, a farmer from Karani.

According to the post-blossom estimation of the Coffee Board of India, the total production of coffee in the country in the 2022-23 fiscal is 3,93,400 tonnes, including 1,16,400 tonnes of Arabica and 2,77,000 tonnes of Robusta.

According to the estimation, the total production of Robusta coffee in Kerala is 72,275 tonnes, including 62,425 tonnes of coffee in Wayanad.