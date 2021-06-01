Steep drop in panic calls related to withdrawal symptoms in Kerala

Counselling centres of the Excise Department and the State helpline gets just 125 calls as against 1,798 such calls last year

The Excise Department’s helplines have largely fallen silent during this lockdown, a complete contrast to last year when they were ringing off the hook with calls of panic-stricken alcoholics suffering from withdrawal symptoms.

The three zonal counselling centres of the department along with the State helpline had received 1,798 such calls between March 24 and August 31 last year, an average of nearly 350 calls a month. That number, however, has dropped to 125 since the second lockdown on March 8 though bars and liquor outlets were closed 10 days before.

The Excise Department attributes this drastic drop to multiple reasons. “Since rumours of an imminent lockdown were rife even before, the liquor outlets actually downed the shutters towards the end of April and the drinkers probably stocked well this time unlike the last lockdown, which was suddenly declared. Or else, supply is still in tact either by way of local illicit brewing or smuggled in from neighbouring States,” said T.A. Ashokkumar, Deputy Excise Commissioner, Ernakulam.

While not discounting those reasons, Vinu Vijayan, a sociologist with the Excise Department, lines up more potential possibilities. Last time, the addicts turned panicky, as they had no clue how to handle withdrawal symptoms that emerged with the sudden disruption to their normal consumption.

“Tips we gave them last time have probably helped them to cope better this time. Besides, the consumption was far from normal even before this lockdown, as visits to bars and liquor outlets carried inherent risks. Thus, those with mild withdrawal symptoms last time may have given up drinking altogether while those in the severe category may have moderated their consumption,” said Mr. Vijayan.

The helplines of the department had 253 callers last year who wanted to go in for complete de-addiction scarred by the experience of withdrawal symptoms. That number could be much higher counting those who might have chosen private de-addiction centres.

Unlike last year, primary health centres and community health centres are also treating withdrawal symptoms now. “Many would be approaching them and that could be another possible reason for the fall in the number of calls to our helpline numbers,” said Mr. Vijayan.