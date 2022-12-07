Steel complex crisis: Canara Bank told to give response by December 21

December 07, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

Canara Bank has been asked to give its response to the Kerala government’s plea seeking more time for repayment of a loan taken by the crisis-ridden Steel Authority of India Ltd-Steel Complex Kerala Ltd., by December 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, the bank authorities could not submit their response at a hearing of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) held on Wednesday. They will have to submit a report at the next hearing scheduled for December 21. The company, a joint venture of Steel Authority of India Ltd. and the Kerala government, had been reportedly facing the threat of a public auction after it failed to repay the ₹45-crore loan.

The money was used to install a TMT bar re-rolling mill, which ended up in losses, and the production at the facility was stopped later.

Now, the company has to pay back around ₹107 crore. The NCLT took up the case after the bank approached it seeking the views of the Union and State governments on recovering the amount. It was reported that if the Union and State governments did not intervene to seek more time for repayment and the production does not resume, the institution may have to be completely closed down. The bank may appoint a receiver, and the company land and other facilities may have to be put up for auction.